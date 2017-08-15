Outdoor Notes

Personal record

On a personal note, last Saturday morning I caught the largest fish I have ever caught in Lake Mead. At 4:30 a.m., while fishing for stripers in Virgin Canyon near South Cove, I hooked and subsequently landed a huge common carp that officially weighed 13 lbs. 12 oz. I caught the fish on a piece of cut gizzard shad and anchovy.

This is the largest fish brought into my boat this year; beating out a striper that Flagstaff resident Chris Favour caught that weighed 12 lbs. 12 oz.

Fishing has been tough since the monsoons have started. While we were averaging between 150-180 fish a night before the monsoons, we are now averaging right at 100 fish per night.

Tags

Those who were successful in drawing 2017 fall big game tags in Arizona should have them by now.

Havasu season

OUI checkpoint in Lake Havasu resulted in three OUI arrests and 43 citations being issued. Citations were issued for insufficient life jackets in the boat, no fire extinguishers and no Type IV throwable device.

There have been at least six boating fatalities this year and alcohol was suspected in at least four of them.

There have been several watercraft accidents in Havasu, with fatalities.

Bottom line is don’t drink and operate a watercraft. Not only is it illegal, but it is very dangerous.

Application for permits

There is still time to apply for permits to hunt Sandhill cranes in southeastern Arizona. Deadline to apply is August 25. Go to www.azgfd.com//huntingregulations for more information.

Grant application

The time to apply for 2017 Heritage Fund grants is open. There is $400,000 available for conservation efforts, protect endangered species and educate students and the public about wildlife and the outdoors. Deadline to apply for a grant is Oct. 31.