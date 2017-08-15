Outgoing Director drops “bombshell” on AZ Hunter Education

In a move that smacked of the politics that affected American sportsmen for a time, recently retired Director of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, Larry Voyles, dropped a bombshell on the staff and volunteers of the Hunter Education program.

You might recall that when former president Obama’s Secretary of the Interior, Dan Ashe, was leaving office he issued a last day order (Order 219) that would require non-toxic ammunition and fishing tackle be used anywhere on U.S. Fish and Wildlife controlled lands.

The problem was that he didn’t meet or seek out information from others as to the impact of this draconian order before he did it.

In effect, it was a smack on the face of all American sportsmen.

Now Voyles, the longtime director of the Arizona Game and Fish Department has done almost the exact same thing; issuing a Director’s order (Order R07/17) on his the last day in office that in my, and many others’, opinion, adversely affects the staff and volunteer instructors of the Department’s Hunter Education program.

It was no secret that former Director Voyles was not always happy with the way the Hunter Education program was being delivered to the citizens, but this last minute, last ditch effort to change the program is just flat out wrong.

I first learned about this order not from the department, but from fellow Chief Instructor Jim Rich who is on the Advisory Committee for the hunter education program.

In effect it would change who would be allowed to give a class to those who wanted to take a class not only for personal enrichment, but to also receive a coveted permanent bonus point.

As I understand this order, it was literally dropped on the hunter ed staff without any consultation or input as to the problems that it could cause. As a result, the Department staff and volunteers are trying to see if the order is first of all legal, and if it is, can there be changes or modifications in it before it takes effect Jan.1, 2018. It has been posted in the Arizona Administrative Register since Aug. 4, 2017. It can be seen in its entirety by going to apps.azsos.gov.

It is not that long, and I encourage anyone who is interested in the Hunter Education Program to read what is being proposed.

Here is the section that has everyone in an uproar:

Option 3- Field Practical checklist.

“The AZGFD Director will approve and certified NRA firearm Instructor, AZ POST firearms Instructor or Hunter Education Volunteer Instructor to conduct the Arizona Hunter Education Field Practical Checklist associated with the Arizona Hunter Education Online Course pending the Instructor meets the following requirements.

Current, certified AZGFD Hunter Education Volunteer Instructor, National Rifle Association (NRA) firearms instructor or an Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training (AZ POST )firearms instructor. The instructor and student must have an AZGFD portal account (all required forms will only be available through the portal).

In order for the student to receive an Arizona Hunter Education Certificate Card, the instructor must complete the following forms through the Department’s portal within 10 business days of the field practical completion:

AZGFD Hunter Education Field Practical Checklist and online signature certifying that the student passed the practical. The student’s Arizona Hunter Education Online Course Certification number. The Instructor’s NRA, AZ POST or Hunter Education instructor number or credentials.”

Rich noted that while he has no issues with others teaching Hunter Education, he doesn’t feel that allowing an instructor who has not gone through a background check like all volunteers to the Hunter Education now do, is right.

All volunteers now must submit fingerprints and have the Arizona Department of Safety conduct a Level 1 background check on them.

Also, Rich noted, just because a person is certified to teach firearms safety and firearms handling they are not trained to teach actual hunter education; which includes Arizona hunting laws, rules and regulations, hunter ethics, conservation, and a hunter’s responsibility to the animals and the land.

Another issue is that there is nothing in this order that would prevent an NRA certified instructor in another state from conducting and Arizona Hunter Education class. So, a guy in Oklahoma who is an NRA certified firearms instructor could potentially do an Arizona Hunter Education class? Really?

Currently AZGFD volunteer instructors are prohibited from receiving any kind of compensation – even fuel costs – associated with doing a class.

Would NRA instructors do a class for free? I kind of doubt it.

Bottom line is this order is fraught with problems and needs to be dropped or, at the very least, severely modified.

I’ve been a volunteer instructor for over 20 years and when I signed up to teach I wanted to share the message about being not only a safe hunter, but being a responsible one as well. Teaching the 10 points of gun handling is fine. But there is so much more and allowing these changes is not teaching hunter education.

If you have an opinion on this, and want your kids to be taught by instructors who have been subjected to a legitimate, strenuous background check and are well versed in the outdoors, I suggest that you write a letter, email or text to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission and/or Department and let them know your opinion.

There is a commission meeting in Williams, Arizona on Sept. 8. This is an opportunity for those whose children have attended classes in the past, to speak directly to the commission on this important issue.

I know that Rich and myself and maybe others will be there to address these issues and more directly with the commission. But your input is needed to stop this order. Take a few minutes and let the AZGFD and commission know your feelings.