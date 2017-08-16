City Council calls special meeting on airport

KINGMAN – The City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in Council Chambers, 310 N. Fourth St., to discuss the retention of legal counsel regarding the Kingman Airport Authority.

Also on the agenda: consideration of pursuing a forensic audit of the airport authority; discussion of scope and maximum cost for a forensic audit; pursuit of FAA meeting regarding Kingman Airport; and discussion of next steps regarding Kingman Airport and Industrial Park for future agenda items.

City officials and airport authority officials had been meeting in a series of public workshops to address issues of management operations and financial transparency at the airport. The fourth and final workshop scheduled for Thursday was canceled by the authority’s attorney, Jeffrey Goldberg.

In an Aug. 9 letter to the city, Goldberg said the public portion of the meetings had “digressed into the same people lodging the same complaints or criticisms” against the airport authority.

The Kingman Airport and Industrial Park is off Route 66, next to the main line of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. It has about 1,100 acres of developed industrial, distribution and manufacturing business, with more than 75 companies and employment of about 2,000.

The airport has two active runways and the main runway is rated for DC-9 and Boeing 737 type aircraft.