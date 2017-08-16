City well problems cause dead grass in parks

KINGMAN – The patches of dried grass aren’t going unnoticed by City of Kingman Parks and Recreation staff.

Park-goers and golfers may have noticed some dry, thin and weak turf areas at city parks, ballfields, multi-use fields and Cerbat Hills Golf Course. Due to some unforeseen problems with the city’s water wells that started Aug. 5, Parks and Rec has been on water restrictions.

“We have only been able to irrigate some of the turf areas on a very limited basis and many areas not at all,” said Parks Director Mike Meersman. “The Water Department monitors the water level in the tanks and they let us know each day if we can irrigate any turf at all that day.”

The City’s Water Department notified Meersman Aug. 5 that they were having problems with one of the wells that supply water to the Parks and Rec Department, and that all irrigation at the parks and golf course must stop. The effects were immediately noticeable at the golf course in the closely mown areas such as the tees, fairways and high traffic areas of the parks, ballfields and the multi-use fields.

“With turf canopy temperatures reaching 140 degrees and drying winds, the turf is struggling to stay alive,” Meersman said.

Approximately 747,000 gallons of water are used each day to irrigate the 100 acres of parks and 90 acres of the golf course.



Meersman was notified Friday that watering could start again.

The Water Department got an emergency purchase order approved to begin work on the well, which began Monday. Water Department Superintendent George Sedich is still looking into the cause of the well’s problems and cost of repairs. Keeping the parks green isn’t the city’s highest water priority at the moment.

“It is obviously more important that we all have plenty of water to drink rather than keeping the turf perfect,” Meersman said. “The turf will come back in time. Thanks for your understanding with this situation.”