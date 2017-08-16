Deadline for DIY maintenance course is today

KINGMAN – Homeowners and renters can learn do-it-yourself maintenance such as changing door knobs and window screens and patching holes in walls at a free class offered 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Western Arizona Council of Governments, 208 N. Fourth St.

They’ll also get tips on how to save money on energy bills and how to select the best insurance policies.

Each participant receives a “goodie bag” and 23-piece homeowner tool box at completion of the class.

You must register to attend at 928-377-1058 or email joycel@wacog.com by 4 p.m. today.