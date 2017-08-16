Every Student Succeeds Act praised

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Education’s Every Student Succeeds Act plan was praised in a report released by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute in July.

The Thomas B. Fordham Institute’s “Rating the Ratings Report” determined that Arizona submitted one of the highest-rated plans, earning a “strong” rating in the main three categories of evaluation.

The Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA, replaced the No Child Left Behind Act. It’s a federal law that sets educational standards for national funding to local school districts. The latest iteration is an extension of the 1965 Elementary and Secondary Education Act.

It gives states the power to identify schools that need the most help, and lets states determine how to measure student and school success.

The federal government measures states on their accountability system and plan for measuring student achievement and student academic growth, said Roger Jacks, superintendent of Kingman Unified School District.

The ESSA plan was presented to the federal government by the Arizona Department of Education.

“Arizona has taken the lead nationally in regards to ESSA implementation and innovation,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas said in a prepared statement.

“Not only am I extremely proud that Arizona was the first to submit its state ESSA plan, but also for the well-earned accolades the state has received from this report. I credit the hours of hard work undertaken by my staff, as well as the thousands of comments we have received from parents, teachers, administrators, stakeholder groups, community members and elected officials that truly helped make this a plan for all of Arizona.”

The Fordham Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C., evaluated the first 17 state ESSA plans submitted to the U.S. Department of Education this year, naming Arizona as one of only three states to receive “strong” ratings in all three categories.

Arizona was singled out for clear and intuitive school ratings, a rating system that encourages schools to focus on all students and a rating system that is fair to all schools.

“The most important thing ESSA does is empower states to design improved school rating systems,” said Mike Petrilli, president of the institute. “Arizona has done just that, developing one of the best approaches we’ve seen to date. With clear and intuitive A-F ratings, a design that signals that all students matter, and an approach that is fair to all schools, including high poverty ones, Arizona has become a national exemplar.”