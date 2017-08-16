Horoscope | August 16, 2017

Birthdays: Cam Gigandet, 35; Steve Carell, 55; Angela Bassett, 59; Madonna, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Travel plans are favored. Getting away with someone special will bring you closer together.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A physical challenge will do you good. An emotional dispute will result from disillusionment or deceit.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen carefully to what others have to say. A friend may not be honest with you regarding a developing situation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Secrets will be kept and information may be difficult to decipher. Look for unique alternatives that will encourage positive long-term changes at work or at home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You will have plenty of dreams, but solid ideas and resourcefulness will make the difference between thinking about what you want to do and following through. Don’t procrastinate when you should be making headway.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen carefully. A child or parent will put demands on you or become more of a burden than you bargained for.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan a vacation or business trip that offers insight into future prospects. Hanging out with someone who has more experience than you will lead to new interests.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotional deception regarding joint finances or the way you want to live will not help you sort through any differences you have with someone you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more effort into your relationships with others. Show interest and offer help if you think it will be reciprocated.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Learn as you go. Listen attentively and ask questions if you don’t understand. If change is required, be prepared to make it without causing a fuss.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A financial gain can be made if you are diligent about the deals you make and the investments you put your money into. A window of opportunity will open through the connections you make or a partnership you form.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Try not to become overwhelmed. Enlist the help of someone you have done something for in the past and you will accomplish your goals and revive the connection.