Last Chance to Sign up for GenK

KINGMAN – You have until 5 p.m. today to register online for Saturday’s genK Community Collaboration Session.

Registration is $5 and the event will take place 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St. Continental breakfast, snacks and lunch will be provided.

The collaboration session is one of three Arizona Town Hall genK discussions that taking place this month. The “Give the Youth a Voice” event took place at Mohave Community College and afforded 168 local high schoolers a chance to voice their concerns on the future of Kingman.

Facilitators will be at Saturday’s round table event focusing improving Kingman’s economy, according to Laura Parsons, Arizona Town Hall Development and Community Outreach Coordinator. Improving education, attracting businesses, expanding employment opportunities, increasing community engagement and improving quality of life will all factor in boosting local economy. Recorders will document the overall group responses and create a report of the overall outcome.

GenK has already distributed on online survey asking residents what Kingman needs to move into the 21st Century.

“We’ve had more feedback on that survey than any others we’ve sent out,” Parsons said.

The clock is ticking and space is limited. There are approximately 110 people signed up for Saturday. There is, however, one last way to get your foot in the door.

“You can still register by contacting the Arizona Town Hall office,” Parsons said. “Online registration is a way to give numbers to the caterers and the facility to let them know how many people we have.”

If you don’t register today, contact the Arizona Town Hall office at 602-252-9600. For more info on future genK events, go www.genK.com.