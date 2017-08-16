Letter | Susan Jessee: WAHS needs help to save feral cat program and other animals’ lives

Attention all Kingmanites. This is important information.

I would like to ask all of you to help Western Arizona Humane Society in Kingman, 950 Buchanan St., 928-753-2727.

There is a danger of our feral cat program being canceled due to lack of funds.

Yes, a lack of funds. Everyone seems to think that the “county shelter” is funded by the county. That is wrong.

The county pays for threee days only for every animal that is brought into the shelter – that’s it. Because Lisa Snyder, Kingman Shelter manager, is trying so hard to keep the kill rate down, she has dogs that have been there for months. After the three days, it is up to us, the public, to help with donations to keep saving these animals’ lives.

I know I have said this before, but WAHS has to take every single animal that comes through their doors. They have no choice.

WAHS in Lake Havasu City pays the water, utilities and most repairs necessary to keep our shelter going. They are not making any money running the shelter, but have hearts and want to try to keep it going to save animals. That is their goal.

I guess what I am saying is that we need to support our local shelter before it’s too late and it runs out of money. If that happens, it will be a sad day as many animals will be crossing the rainbow bridge before their time.

All donations are tax-deductible, you just need to ask at the desk for a tax-deductible receipt.

Here is a list of things needed. Even a donation of one item helps:

Monetary donations – to help with vet care & adoptions Kitten food - canned & dry Dog food - canned & dry Kitty litter Laundry Soap Dish Soap Toilet Paper Hoses – theirs are leaking Trash Bags – extra large Fly traps – poor dogs are having a heck of a time Pooper Scoopers, for kitties and large ones for dog poop.

Please help. Remember every time adoptions are $30, WAHS loses money. They fix the animals, give them shots, deworm, etc., and we all know $30 does not cover the cost. But, they want to get the furbabies adopted and not euthanized.

Every time an owner comes in and wants all fees waived – they do this a lot – WAHS has paid for shots, food and care for that animal for the time it was at the shelter.

That’s why there are fees, but they have hearts and work with us to get our babies home.

We need to support our local shelter.

Thank you all for your help.