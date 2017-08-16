'Only Angels Have Wings' featured at Friday's movie night

KINGMAN – “Only Angels Have Wings,” a 1939 classic starring Cary Grant, Jean Arthur and Rita Hayworth, will be shown at 6 p.m. Friday as the featured monthly movie at Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave.

At a remote South American trading port, the manager of an air freight company is forced to risk his pilots’ lives in order to win an important contract.

Retired Superior Court Judge Steven Conn provides a historical perspective and behind-the-scenes commentary before the movie.

Family and friends are welcome with a $2 donation to benefit the senior center's various programs.

