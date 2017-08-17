Doggone good deal: Western Arizona Humane Society’s ‘Most Wanted PAWS’ program starts Monday

If you want a sweet deal on a dog, now’s your chance.

Western Arizona Humane Society currently has 100 dogs crowding its downtown kennel, and operations manager Lisa Snyder wants to find some of the shelter’s long-time residents a new home. Starting Monday, as part of the WAHS Most Wanted PAWS program, for a $10 license fee you can pick up one of 10 selected pooches. The selected dogs are either old or have been in the shelter the longest.

“These are the dogs that no one wants to adopt,” Snyder said. “The ones that need the extra kick.”

The WAHS Most Wanted PAWS program will run until all 10 of the dogs are adopted.



Kingman Animal Hospital’s non-profit Kingman Pet Foundation donated enough money to WAHS to cover the adoption fees. Snyder said anyone is welcome to visit WAHS to meet the dogs and learn their history.

Here are the names, sex, age and breeds of the Most Wanted dogs:

Franco, male, 4-year-old chocolate and white pit bull. He’s been at the shelter the longest – since April.

Gin, female, 7-year-old red and white Pitbull and the oldest of the bunch.

Tiger Boy, male, 1-year-old, white brindle Labrador/Shephard mix.

“He’s not a big fan of being with other dogs would be great for a one-dog household,” Snyder said.

Jax, male, 3-year-old Pitbull.

Toni, female, 2-year-old black and white Shepherd.

“She was would be great for a couple with no other dogs, and very high fencing. She likes to jump over stuff,” Snyder said.

Vince, male, 2-year-old tan and black Terrier mix.

Tear Bear, male, 3-year-old black Shepherd mix.

Boomer, male, 3-year-old chocolate lab mix.

“He’s super loving, has high energy and loves to play,” Snyder said.

Windy, male, 2-year-old black and tan German Shepherd.

Jewele, female, 4-year-old white Pitbull mix.

“She also loves walks and is family ready,” Snyder said.

Right now there are a total of 100 dogs and cats at WAHS and almost another 200 dogs and cats in foster care at local homes or at Petsmart locations in Bullhead City and Kingman.

“We like to get that down, obviously,” she said.

WAHS takes in between 300 to 600 a month. Last month, 29 dogs and 89 cats were adopted. More than 25 of those cats were in the feral working cat program. More than 1,000 animals have been euthanized in the last 12 months. None were euthanized simply to make space.

The normal dog adoption cost is $95. All dogs are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. WAHS requires an ID and a dog-to-dog meet and greet.

If you really want to help out some dogs, ask WAHS about the buddy system.

Each kennel has room for two dogs, and if one of the Most Wanted dogs has a buddy in the kennel, you can get each dog for $10.

“Some of those dogs have friends in the kennels, and with the buddy system, you can adopt each for the license fee,” Snyder said.



To prevent yourself from having to return an adopted pet, there are some things to consider. Is the pet friendly to all family members? Large breeds or active dogs may be too much for kids and the elderly to handle.

Can you afford it? Consider more than food. Take into account vet bills, grooming and if you might have to build a fence or pay a pet sitter.

Are you responsible enough to own a pet? You might have to train a dog not to be a menace to the neighborhood.

Who will be the primary caretaker? Are you ready for a long term commitment?

“Just remember, owning a pet is a lifelong commitment,” Snyder said. “The Most Wanted dogs have been here a long time and they deserve a lifelong family. If you’re going to adopt one of these dogs, adopt them because you want them, not because it’s a good deal.”

Snyder said if the shelter gets more sponsors, they’ll continue the Most Wanted program as long as the money is available.

