Horoscope | August 17, 2017

Birthdays: Dustin Pedroia, 34; Donnie Wahlberg, 48; Sean Penn, 57; Robert De Niro, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An overactive imagination will lead to trouble. Stay focused on having fun and getting along with others instead of being difficult.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get involved in unusual pastimes or a group that offers something unique in exchange for your skills or services. A proposal will stifle your freedom to do other things in the future.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Stabilize your personal life. Clear a space and start a project that will encourage you to take better care of your physical, emotional and financial future.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Dealing with financial, medical or government institutions will bring about changes, but not the outcome you expect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get energized and pursue your goals. Take care of matters that will make a difference to those you love or feel responsible for.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Unexpected changes may cause stress for you and those you work with. Use practicality and reasonability to convince others to do what’s necessary to make everyone’s lives easier.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Doors will open and changes can take place if you use all of your skills, insight and physical attributes to maneuver along to your destination of choice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Accept the inevitable and make the most of what you’ve got going for you and things will turn out in your favor.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Joint ventures should be avoided. Someone may be withholding important information.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Changes will have to be monitored closely. Look for a practical way to move forward without overspending or taking on more responsibilities than you can handle.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Making a power play may cost you. Don’t make personal changes that will alter your appearance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick close to home. Entertain someone you love or plan a family gathering that will encourage everyone to pitch in and help in order to take care of matters that are stressful.