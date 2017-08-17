Kingman Academy of Learning is in session

KINGMAN – All schools are now in session.

Kingman Academy of Learning kicked off their school year Monday, so be prepared for more traffic when driving anywhere near Centennial Park.

Two academy schools have new principals. Eric Lillis will take over as principal for Kingman Academy High School and Jeff Martin as principal at the Intermediate School.

“The principals are not new to our charter school, but to the individual schools,” said District Administrator Susan Chan.

More than 1,500 students will roam the halls of the academy’s four schools. More than 400 KAHS students were greeted by Lillis and staff early Monday morning during a welcome back ceremony that included music and inspirational messages written on sidewalks with chalk.

Kingman Academy Middle School is striving to get its students ahead of the curve by introducing courses. Students who scored highly proficient in either math or English language arts were placed in the program.

“Students will be challenged to their level of understanding with the hopes of successfully completing Algebra I in eighth grade,” Chan said.

KAHS has switched from a four-period block schedule to a seven-period traditional schedule. For more information about the honors program or the new schedule, contact Tony Victory at the middle school at 928-692-5265 or Eric Lillis at the high school at 928-681-2900.

All students need to have evidence of their latest vaccinations on file with the school office or an exemption form signed by a parent or guardian on file with the school office.

When it comes to buses, Chan wants to remind parents to be patient during the first couple weeks of school.

“Please remember, it takes a few days for everyone – bus drivers, parents, students – to really get the bus routes down to a science,” she said. “Be patient with us if your child’s bus is late.”

For questions regarding buses, call the transportation department at 928-692-5603.