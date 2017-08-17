KINGMAN – A memorial for Kingman Police K-9 Amigo, who died last year, will be held at 4:30 p.m. today at KPD Headquarters, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said Aug. 17 marks the one year anniversary that K-9 Amigo went into distress during a search for two injured and stranded hikers near White Cliffs. Three days later Amigo suffered a severe medical event and died.

“On behalf of the members of KPD, we would like to invite you to attend the dedication of our K-9 Down Memorial at our department,” he said.

The memorial has been funded by generous donations from residents and area businesses to support the K-9s and to remember their service. Citizens group Arizona Going Blue sold T-shirts for the memorial, and at the midway point of the fundraising effort temporarily ran out of the shirts.

KPD will also memorialize another police dog.



“We will also recognize the service of K-9 Cyrus, who was recently euthanized due to a debilitating and deadly disease,” Cooper said. KPD currently has two K-9s in their ranks. K-9 Sam is assigned to detectives and K-9 Diesel is assigned to patrol.