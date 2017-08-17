Statewide protest, #DontTreadOnAZ, draws few in Kingman

KINGMAN – They were a small group among hundreds statewide.



As part of AZ Resist’s #DontTreadOnAZ, a statewide nonviolent call to action by Indivisible of AZ and other grassroots community organizations throughout Arizona, five concerned citizens from the Mohave County Democratic Committee, Kingman Progressive Alliance and Indivisible of Arizona activist groups took part in a small, one-hour demonstration in front of the Mohave County Courthouse Monday afternoon.

The demonstrations are taking place during congressional recess while many U.S. Senators and Congresspersons are home away from Washington D.C.

“They need to pay attention and realize that they work for us,” said demonstrator and District 1 Mohave County Democrats Chairwoman Susie Gestrine.

Local AZ Resist followers are particularly concerned about Congressman Paul Gosar’s recent vote to strip Medicaid from hundreds of thousands of Arizonans and his support of President Donald Trump’s political agenda.

Citizens gathered with progressive politicians, Democratic Party officials, grassroots organizers and other concerned Arizonans at 16 different congressional offices across the state, including Gosar’s Prescott office, in protest of the partisan destruction of American healthcare, public education, human rights and environment protections.

“Even though (Gosar) doesn’t have an office in Kingman, he still represents us,” said demonstrator and Mohave County Democrats Central Committee Treasurer Danny Baker. Gosar used to have an office on Fourth Street, but has since moved to his Prescott location.



On the minds of those participating in #DontTreadOnAZ events was the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia when white supremacists violently clashed with counterprotesters, leading to the deaths of 32-year-old Heather Heyer and Virginia State Troopers H. Jay Cullen and Berke M.M. Bates. Dozens more were injured.

“This event was planned long before those protests happened,” Gestrine said.

The group got started shortly after 4 p.m. and stayed for a little more than an hour at the courthouse location, not far from Gosar’s former office. There was no one to ask questions or honk their horns. It was more of a photo opportunity as proof of action in Arizona.

“There was no one around to see us,” she said. “It wasn’t a huge event.”

For more information on AZ Resist activities, visit https://azresist.org/donttreadonaz.