American Woodmark Foundation donates $52,000 to Cerbat Elementary, JAVC

KINGMAN – The American Woodmark Foundation donated $52,000 to local causes this week.

Cerbat Elementary got more than half of that with $33,700 going toward a new intercom system and classroom supplies.

Kingman American Woodmark Human Resources Supervisor and American Woodmark Foundation representative Colleen Daugherty presented a check for $33,000 to Cerbat Elementary School Principal Vicki Trujillo. That donation will go toward the school’s failing intercom system. The current communication system has been in place since 1995 and since been deteriorating.

“Some days it works some days it doesn’t,” Trujillo said. “Some parts of the schools can’t hear the system and that could hurt us in the event of an emergency. Due to our limited funding, we can’t replace it.”

Kingman Unified School District Director of Technology Robert Pope said he’s got a vendor ready to tear out the old system and replace it with the new one.

“Every time the power goes out, we have to send a technician over to fix it,” he said. “The new one will be more reliable.”

Trujillo was elated.

“American Woodmark helps the schools with a lot of stuff,” she said. “They’ve helped purchase new tables and books for the library. They have been a huge community partner.”

Another $700 went to kindergarten teacher Kristine Busby for Wobbly chairs and other classroom supplies.

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council was presented a check for $12,000. JAVC President Pat Farrell said that money is going toward refurbishing Arnold Plaza downtown.

“Every single penny of it,” Farrell said.

He plans on turning the plaza into a veteran’s center to help homeless and unemployed veterans get back on their feet. Before work starts on the plaza, it must be clean of asbestos and other harmful chemicals. Farrell is waiting on a fiscal year 2018 budget approval from the federal government. Once they sign off on the abatement project, it could begin as early as November.

“American Woodmark loves our vets,” Daugherty said.

American Woodmark at the Kingman Airport is one of Kingman’s largest employers with 645 people currently on the local payroll and looking to expand to 700, Daugherty said.

The American Woodmark Foundation is an employee-run organization that coordinates the company’s charitable giving activities in areas that include education, housing, fire and safety and domestic violence. Local donations have gone to KUSD, Cornerstone Mission and Kingman Aid to Abused People (formerly known as Sarah’s House).

“The foundation has donated $1.5 million to local causes in the last 10 years,” Daugherty said.