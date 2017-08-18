Horoscope | August 18, 2017

Birthdays: Edward Norton, 48; Andy Samberg, 39; Denis Leary, 60; Robert Redford, 81.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t make assumptions or overreact when it comes to emotional situations. Overworking, being tired and a lack of patience will cause discord with someone and could ruin your plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Implement alterations because you want to, not because someone is putting pressure on you. Make changes that make you feel good about the way you look.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Question emotional situations as they unfold and rely on past experiences to guide you through any confusion you face.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let your charm lead the way. If moodiness takes over, you will ruin a chance to spend quality time with someone special. Don’t overreact or make physical alterations that will leave you feeling self-conscious.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let changes cause problems. Take part in the process and you will have better control over the outcome.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Give-and-take will lead to new opportunities and accomplishing things you never thought possible. Get involved with people who are heading in the same direction as you, and utilize one another’s skills and services to get ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t argue with someone who puts pressure on you. It’s in your best interest to walk away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make a commitment to moving forward with a long-term plan. Expressing your feelings will help you bring greater stability and security to a relationship filled with uncertainty.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll be tempted to overspend on a product or service that makes unrealistic promises. Protect against loss, indulgence and making changes that will affect your reputation, status or position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make love or your important relationships a priority. Express your emotions and sort out any problems before they have a chance to escalate.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Show some discipline when dealing with money matters.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Socialize, update your look or do something creative with someone you love. Discuss your intentions and make plans that will encourage greater stability in your life.