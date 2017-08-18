July's local unemployment rate unchanged

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s seasonally unadjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.1 percent in July, the Office of Economic Opportunity reported Thursday. It’s down from 6.6 percent a year ago.

Arizona’s unemployment rate was also steady at 5.1 percent, the same as June.

The monthly report showed a civilian labor force of 83,200 for Lake Havasu and Kingman metropolitan statistical area, which comprises Mohave County, compared with 82,600 in June. Total employment was 78,100.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased to 48,600 in July, a gain of 300 jobs from the previous month, all in the private sector.

Those jobs came in service-producing industries, with trade, transportation and utilities adding 100 jobs, professional and business services adding 100 jobs, and leisure and hospitality adding 100 jobs.

Government employment in Mohave County remained the same at 7,200 jobs.

Over the month, Arizona lost 20,900 nonfarm jobs, which was less than the post-recessionary (2010-2016) average of 21,300 jobs. The private sector lost 9,400 jobs.

Three of the state’s 11 employment sectors posted gains. They were construction (1,700 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (800 jobs); and other services (100 jobs).

The heaviest losses were in government (11,500 jobs); leisure and hospitality (5,100 jobs); and education and health services (3,300 jobs).