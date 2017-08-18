Kingman Heights Apartments rehabilitated by FSL Real Estate

KINGMAN – FSL Real Estate has completed the acquisition and rehabilitation of Kingman Heights Apartments and Amy Neal Retirement Center, both Section 8 subsidized properties.

FSL was awarded $625,207 in low-income housing tax credits from the Arizona Department of Housing in 2016 to complete the project.

The properties, built in the early 1980s, are about 1.6 miles from each other, with Kingman Heights at 1020 Detroit Ave. and Amy Neal at 3700 Western Ave.

“We expanded the community area at Kingman Heights to offer a larger space for residents to gather for programs, services, training and recreation,” said Steve Hastings, director of real estate services for FSL.

Other improvements to the 33-unit property include new carports, parking lot, sprinklers and smoke detectors, energy-efficient windows and doors, and roll-in showers instead of bathtubs. FSL also updated the flooring, cabinets, hard surfaces and bathrooms, and improved overall accessibility.

“Residents have been very happy with the improvements and appreciate the energy efficiency,” Hastings added.

The remodel at Amy Neal Retirement Center, which has 24 units along with community space, included an office for staff, multimedia center and redesigned community room.

Doug McCord was the project architect and Tofel Construction was general contractor.

FSL has been helping families with issues such as health, hunger, aging, illness, loneliness and substandard housing since 1947. More information can be found at www.fsl.org.