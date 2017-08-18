Letter: Drivers - Slow down and move over

I would like to implore our local denizens to slow down and move over. I’m a tow truck driver in our community. I fear for my life on the side of the road as I attempt to assist broken down motorists. The law states you must move over to another lane (if possible) or slow down when faced with a disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

My experience is virtually nobody does either of those things. Please imagine yourself and your children on the side of the road and act accordingly. How would you feel if traffic gave you no room to exit as your vehicle gave out on you?

We attempt to rescue folks from these circumstances. We throw up the blinky lights. What more do you want from us?

Move over. Slow down. Remember, it could be you some day.

Aaron Masters

Kingman