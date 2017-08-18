Mohave County Sheriff's Office warns of warrant telephone scam

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an officer impersonation telephone scam.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, numerous Mohave County residents have reported receiving a telephone call from someone posing as a Deputy Ken Cook with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. The impostor said the individual(s) had warrants and they must immediately pay their fines over the phone, otherwise a deputy would be sent to their house to arrest them.

Carter said this is a scam and the sheriff’s office does not conduct business in this manner. There is also no Deputy Cook at MCSO.

MCSO wants residents to always be cautious when it comes to sending money in any form, be it by mail or electronically, as well as providing personal information, such as bank account, social security or credit card numbers.

If you suspect fraud, contact your local law enforcement office. MCSO can be reached at 928-753-0753 and Kingman Police can be reached at 928-753-2191.