Obituary | Leila Ames

Mrs. Leila Ames (née Gross), formerly of Kingman, Arizona died peacefully on July 24, 2017, in West Hills, California at the age of 96.

Leila is survived by her daughters, Marjorie Mar, of West Hills, California, Deirdre Decker of Atlanta, Georgia and sons, Ronald Ames of East Campbell, New York, Robert Ames of Corning, New York, and Les Ames of Philo, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Ames Sr., and granddaughter, Serena Ames.

Leila was born on April 6, 1921 in Kennedyville, Pennsylvania to Robert and Hildred Gross. She married Ronald Ames Sr., in 1937. After moving to Gibson, New York, Leila worked for Corning Glass until she retired. She was also a nurse’s aide, home nutrition adviser and teacher’s aide as well as Sunday school teacher/superintendent, and deaconess in the several churches she attended over the years.

A graveside service is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on August 21, 2017 at Chloride Cemetery in Chloride Arizona. Pastor George Ferguson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Leila’s life. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 24575 Stonegate Dr., West Hills, CA 91304.