Patricia Joan Faubert was born in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, July 21, 1945 and died in Kingman, Arizona Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

Viewing will be at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home August 24, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rosary will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Services will be Friday, August 25, 2017 at Saint Mary Catholic Church in Kingman, Arizona.