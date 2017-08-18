Suspicious fire destroys double-wide mobile home in Butler

KINGMAN - An intense fire that is being considered suspicious destroyed an unoccupied double-wide mobile home in Butler Wednesday afternoon.

According to Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Interim Fire Chief Wayne Eder, at 4:22 p.m., four engines and a water tender responded to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Butler Avenue.

NACFD assumed command of the fire and requested assistance from the Kingman Fire Department, who responded with an additional engine company. The fire had spread into grass and brush along Neal Avenue threatening nearby homes. Eder arrived and assumed control of protecting neighboring structures along Neal Avenue.

Mutual aid was requested from Yucca and Pinion Pines fire departments. A total of 21 firefighters, six chief officers, seven engines and a water tender responded. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and UniSource also provided support.

Based on statements from witnesses in the area, the cause of the fire is being considered suspicious. No suspects were detained during the fire and the investigation continues. Just prior to this incident, NACFD had dispatched a brush engine with two personnel to assist the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District with a structure fire in Dolan Springs.

“Once again, I would like to thank our neighboring fire departments and districts for their support,” Eder said. “With their assistance, we could confine the fire to the original building and protect three neighboring homes from being destroyed.”

For additional information, contact Eder at 928-757-3151.

