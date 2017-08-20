Mohave County road work scheduled this week

KINGMAN – Mohave County Public Works Department reported that the blade will be active in the following areas for the week of Aug. 21:

• Lake Mohave Ranchos from 21st Street north to 23rd Street.

• Cottonwood Road from U.S. 93 to Lake Mohave.

• In Golden Valley, Redwall Drive from Aztec Road west to Verde Road; Walnut Creek Estates from Oatman Highway north to Apache Road; Shinarump Road from Laguna Road east to Aztec Road; Bosque Road west to Aztec Road from Highway 68 to Chino Road; Hermit Road from Glen Canyon Road east to U.S. 93.

• Crews will be sweeping Chino Road from Bosque Road west to Milky Way Road. Potholes and storm cleanup will continue as needed.

• Sundown Circle, Greasewood Circle, Greasewood Court, Cactus Wren Lane and Cactus Wren Place.

• Crews will be performing storm clean up and repair in the Butler and Valle Vista areas.

• Sweeping will be performed in the Kingman area.

• Roadside vegetation mitigation will continue in Valle Vista.

• Hualapai Mountain Road, crews will be blading Silver Springs, Stagecoach Wells and Powerline Road.

• In Wikieup on Back Road.

• Yucca on Knox Road.