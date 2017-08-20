Mohave County road work scheduled this week

Mohave County Public Works will be doing blade work on selected roads this week.

Courtesy

Mohave County Public Works will be doing blade work on selected roads this week.

  • Originally Published: August 20, 2017 5:48 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – Mohave County Public Works Department reported that the blade will be active in the following areas for the week of Aug. 21:

    • Lake Mohave Ranchos from 21st Street north to 23rd Street.

    • Cottonwood Road from U.S. 93 to Lake Mohave.

    • In Golden Valley, Redwall Drive from Aztec Road west to Verde Road; Walnut Creek Estates from Oatman Highway north to Apache Road; Shinarump Road from Laguna Road east to Aztec Road; Bosque Road west to Aztec Road from Highway 68 to Chino Road; Hermit Road from Glen Canyon Road east to U.S. 93.

    • Crews will be sweeping Chino Road from Bosque Road west to Milky Way Road. Potholes and storm cleanup will continue as needed.

    • Sundown Circle, Greasewood Circle, Greasewood Court, Cactus Wren Lane and Cactus Wren Place.

    • Crews will be performing storm clean up and repair in the Butler and Valle Vista areas.

    • Sweeping will be performed in the Kingman area.

    • Roadside vegetation mitigation will continue in Valle Vista.

    • Hualapai Mountain Road, crews will be blading Silver Springs, Stagecoach Wells and Powerline Road.

    • In Wikieup on Back Road.

    • Yucca on Knox Road.

    More like this story