Calendar of Events: Aug. 20 - Aug. 26, 2017

TODAY

Arts & Crafts Fair

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Hualapai Mountain Resort. 4525 Hualapai Mountain Rd. 928-757-3545.

MONDAY

Generation Kingman Last Chance Read Out

7:30-9 a.m., Arizona Town Hall, KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road. Participants can review the results and recommendations from the Generation Kingman’s Economic Development Town Hall and have the opportunity to offer additional input.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

6:30 p.m. Golden Valley Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m. Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

Auction

6 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

Bingo

10 a.m. open, 11 a.m. tickets, noon start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

FRIDAY

Ballroom Dancing

7-9 p.m., Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St., For more information go to: www.bealestreettheater.com/events/.

Comedy

8-10 p.m., Canyon 66 Restaurant & Lounge, 3100 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Doors open 4:30 p.m., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m. Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Desert Dash

7-10 a.m., KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr., benefit Live Now Inc., For more information contact Chris Brady at: 937-304-9357 or email him at: cbrady535@yahoo.com.

DIG it

Children’s Garden Watermelon Day

10 a.m. - noon, “DIG It” Kingman Community Gardens, 2301 Lillie Ave., events are designed to educate, inspire and excite youth to learn about and experiment with gardening and how to care for the Earth’s resources.

For more information contact Denise Neath at 928-530-8072, or visit their website at: www.digitkingmancommunitygardens.org/.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of First Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.