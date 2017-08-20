Horoscope | August 20, 2017

Birthdays: Demi Lovato, 25; Andrew Garfield, 34; Amy Adams, 43; Al Roker, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Spending more time with someone you care about will bring you closer together. Do things you enjoy and talk about future plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Too many choices and temptation will be your undoing. If you are the least bit uncertain, take a pass.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be quick to jump in and join the party. Don’t let temptation lead to mishaps or hanging out with people who aren’t a good influence.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Generosity can get you into financial trouble. Trying to buy love or attention will leave you stressing over the debt you incur.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change will do you good. Take better care of your emotional and physical health.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Work quietly behind the scenes and you will accomplish the most. A financial, contractual or medical issue due to personal lifestyle changes will improve the way you live as well as encourage a better relationship with someone you love.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get in the groove and do something that will make you feel good, inspired and willing to take on new projects. A change in the way you handle relationships will result in greater respect.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Time away from work will do you good. Finding a quiet place to talk and share your ideas and intentions will improve your relationship with someone special.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make your position clear to anyone who may want to push you in a different direction. Show determination and the ability to take action to ensure that you get your way.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be tempted to make a domestic change or an investment you cannot afford. Look at your options and find a way to cut your costs as well as do some of the physical work yourself.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make changes that will add to your security. Working toward better relationships with the people you care about most will alleviate uncertainty.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be prepared to make changes. Keep up with technology or developments in your field that will help you secure your job or parlay what you know into a better position.