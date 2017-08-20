Kingman Police memorializes K-9 officers

KINGMAN – Kingman Police K-9 Amigo was remembered at a short service attended by KPD Chief Robert DeVries, Mayor Monica Gates, Vice Mayor Jen Miles and 30 fellow police officers, family members and supporters last week.

DeVries and Officer Adam Simonsen, the late Amigo’s partner, unveiled the K-9 Down Memorial at the KPD Headquarters at 2730 E. Andy Devine Avenue. The department also paid tribute to K-9 Cyrus who was put down on July 18 after contracting a debilitating disease.

“This is not a pet cemetery, but rather a memorial for the service our K-9s do,” DeVries said. “Whether they have two legs, or four, all of our officers are part of the KPD family.”

Gates praised the success of the KPD K-9 program.

“To me, it is fascinating to watch the K-9’s work in harmony with their handlers,” she said. “They become one strong and dynamic team dedicated to their mission. Adam and Amigo had that bond. They were one strong and dynamic team and all of us will sorely miss Amigo.”

The memorial has been funded by generous donations from residents and area businesses to support the K-9’s and to remember their service.

Aug. 17 marks the one year anniversary that K-9 Amigo went into distress during a search for two injured and stranded hikers near White Cliffs. Three days later Amigo suffered a severe medical event and died.

Officer Simonsen has since been working with his new K-9 partner, Diesel.



According to DeVries, with the exception of the State of Arizona Memorial located in Wesley Bolin Plaza in Phoenix, the Kingman memorial is believed to be the only site in Arizona dedicated to K-9 service

The department would also like to recognize and thank the City of Kingman Parks Department employees for their hard work and dedication in prepping and constructing the memorial site, DeVries said.