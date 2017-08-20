Letter | Carole G. Anderson: ‘Without libraries what have we? We have no past and no future’

We at the Golden Valley Library were quite shocked to hear of Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson’s (Lake Havasu City) proposal to close the branch libraries except for Lake Havasu and leaving the main library at Kingman open.

The Golden Valley Library is greatly used, not only for borrowing books, but for borrowing DVDs, using the computers for job searches, children’s programs, games and other activities.

Some of the patrons have no way to get to Kingman. They bike or walk.

The matter is to come before the board Monday, and we will have as many people in opposition to his proposal as we can gather with such short notice.

Editor’s note: The above quote is attributed to Ray Bradbury