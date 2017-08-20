Libraries on the chopping block at Monday’s meeting

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider cutting future funding for Mohave County libraries and services at its regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Supervisor Buster Johnson questioned the need for 11 libraries in the county when the board conducted its truth-in-taxation hearing Aug. 7 and voted to increase the library district tax by 5 cents on every $100 of assessed property value.

“I believe we need to scale back,” he said. “We have a lot of duplication. We have bookmobiles. One library is used only by a school.”

Johnson recommended closing all library branches except those in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.

The board made it clear that it wanted to review library locations and services provided by the district as part of its next agenda.

County Finance Director Coral Loyd originally proposed a 10-cent increase in the library tax, but Supervisor Hildy Angius said she would not support that amount.

“We have to go back and look at the structural problems. We can’t keep going back to taxpayers,” she said.

Supervisor Jean Bishop made a motion to raise the library tax by 8 cents to return some of the money taken two years ago and to keep up the building fund, but it was Chairman Gary Watson’s motion for a 5-cent increase that was approved 3-1, with Angius opposed.

Other items on Monday’s regular agenda:

• Adoption of tax levies and rates for Mohave County tax authorities and acknowledge tax levies for special districts, school districts, fire districts and cities and towns.

• Request staff to re-evaluate changes in the Sheriff’s Department overtime rules.

• Review, discuss and adopted proposed changes to paid time off, call-back and shift extensions, as well as changes in Mohave County personnel policies.

• Provide direction to staff on moving forward with the public auction of 802 Beale St.

• Consultation with attorney to consider a request for waiver of conflict of interest involving Triple G Partnership vs. Mohave County and Sheryl Sweeney’s representation of the county on water issues; and analysis of Ryley Carlock and Applewhite as it relates to past and present litigation involving Mohave County.