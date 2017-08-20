Obituary | Bonnie M. Grounds Gift-Ely

Bonnie M. Grounds Gift-Ely passed away on August 12, 2017, in Pasadena, Texas at the age of 102 and a half. She was always rather proud of that "half" after every birthday.

She was born to pioneer ranchers, William Franklin and Vernie Crozier Grounds, on February 14, 1915, at Clay Springs Ranch near Kingman, Arizona.

The Grounds family moved to Colorado around 1920. Bonnie attended school at Green River Ranch and graduated from high school in Hayden, Colorado in 1933. Following her graduation, the family returned to Kingman where Bonnie married and raised her own family.

She was actively involved in community service. Included in her long list of accomplishments was her founding of Kingman’s PTA, where her children attended school, her position as chapter president of the Mental Health Association, serving as an original committee member for the Kingman Regional Medical Center, and her service as president of both the Kingman Elementary School Board and Soroptomist of Kingman. Additionally, she was a president of the Kingman BPW and served on many other boards of Kingman’s most important service groups.

Bonnie was also actively involved in Republican politics. She was most honored when named Business Woman of the Year in 1980 and when selected as the Humanitarian of the Year in 1994 at the Andy Devine Day Dinner.

In 1960, she and her father formed and operated Grounds Real Estate, where Bonnie continued in the real estate business until she retired in 1985 at the age of 70.

After the death of her husband in 1989, she formed Widowed Persons Support Services.



She spent the last eight years of her life in Pasadena, Texas under the loving care of her granddaughter, surrounded by the large and devoted West family. A special thank you to the staff of San Jacinto Manor for the loving care shown to Bonnie.



She is preceded in death by her three siblings; John Grounds, Howard Grounds (and his wife, Betty), and her sister, Sue McDaniel. She was also preceded in death by both of her children; Howard Britt and Irene Britt West.

She is survived by her son-in-law; Judge David West, daughter-in-law; Phylis Britt, grandchildren; Melissa (Jack) Parker, Michael (Laura) West, Glenn (Angela) West, Laurie (Chris) Johnson, Julie (Bruce) Gilmore, Danny (Beth) Britt, 18 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Pasadena, Texas on August 17, 2017.

In lieu of usual remembrances, please make donations to the Mohave Museum, 400 Beale St., Kingman, Arizona 86401.