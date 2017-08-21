After recent explosions officials remind boaters to check ventilation

Two recent boat explosions on Lake Havasu prompted the Arizona Game and Fish Department to remind boaters about the role of ventilation systems in boats. Properly installed ventilation systems reduce the chance of life-threatening explosions, the department said in a news release.

In two incidents last weekend, two people were injured and two boats were destroyed in boat explosions. The first explosion occurred near Windsor Beach, when a 21-foot 1989 Cole boat caught fire after gas fumes built up. The operator of the boat, Dean Nichols, 56, of Lancaster, Calif., was treated at the scene. Another man, Dale Leon Nichols, 78, of Avondale, was treated for second-degree burns at Havasu Regional Medical Center. Two other passengers were uninjured.

Another boat exploded last Sunday near Havasu Palms. There were no injuries.

Ventilation systems circulate air through the engine and fuel tank compartments to remove fuel vapors from the bilge. Department officials recommend opening an inboard engine compartment and let it air out before starting an engine — this allows you to smell for gasoline fumes.

Before going out on the water, check your ventilation hoses in the engine compartment. In a passive system the fresh air enters higher in the compartment to force gasoline vapor out through the lower hose. In a powered ventilation system the blower should be on the exhaust hose so any gasoline vapors are drawn away from the engine rather than introducing fresh air to the engine compartment if the blower was on the intake side.

“When considering repairs on your boat remember that marine-rated parts like starters, alternators or generators are designed to limit spark exposure, that’s why they are more expensive than standard automotive parts,” said Tim Baumgarten, boating law administrator for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “Resist the urge to replace engine parts with automotive parts because they are cheaper.”