Boys and Girls Club kids get to know RC airplanes

KINGMAN – The Kingman RC Modelers Club is getting into the community service gig.

The club donated $360 to the Kingman Boys and Girls Club Friday, and as part of National Model Aviation Day Aug. 12, the RC club took donations from their members during a Fun-Fly and swap meet at their airstrip near the Kingman Airport.

“Everyone pulled their checkbook out and we raised some money,” said Ben Poole, former Modelers Club vice president and remote controlled airplane enthusiast. “This was our first time participating in this national event. We plan on making it a yearly event and hope to have a partnership with the Kingman Boys and Girls Club.”

Poole presented the check to the club Friday morning. He also brought a model remote control airplane and explained to the kids how the hobby works. The goal of National Aviation Day is to introduce people to the world of RC flying and raise money for national, state or local causes.

“Since this is small town, we wanted to stay local,” Poole said. “We felt the money raised would be better served here.”

The model airplane club plans on inviting the Boys and Girls Club, and the general public, for an "Intro to Flight Day" this spring that will give people a chance to fly a few airplanes under the guidance of an instructor.

“This will be a no-cost event with the hopes of bringing interest in our hobby to a new generation,” Poole said.



For more info, check out the Kingman RC Modelers Club website www.kingmanmodelers.net, or contact Poole at 928-530-0370.