County Republicans show solidarity at annual picnic

KINGMAN – Hundreds of Mohave County Republicans joined in solidarity Saturday for the party’s 73rd annual picnic and fundraiser.

More than 300 tickets were sold with some of the party’s heavy hitters of the region such as state Sen. Steve Montenegro R-Avondale, state Rep. Regina Cobb R-Kingman and former state senator Kelli Ward engaging in conservative shop talk with many of their constituents.

“There’s lots of hugs and lots of love going on here today,” Ward said.

With President Donald Trump’s impending campaign-style rally planned for Phoenix Tuesday, a common thread and topic of conversation during the fundraiser was the need for the Republican Party to build up a consensus.

“The people who have been in Washington D.C. for decades, such as Senator Flake who has been there for almost 20 years, have not been unifiers. They have led to the place we now are in the party,” Ward said.

Ward, a supporter of Trump, said she believes his election should have been a signal from the voters that the status quo on both sides of the aisle should not be tolerated.

“We want people who have a backbone and do what they say rather than just talking a lot and not accomplishing anything,” Ward said. “We want people who stand up for the America-first agenda that the president put out on the campaign trail, as well as since he’s been in the White House.”

Unfortunately for the country, Ward said, there are deeply entrenched career politicians that have made life hard for the president.

“It’s too bad there are some establishment, professional politicians on both sides of the isle, but the only ones who are obstructing the president right now are the Republicans,” Ward said. “They need to get on board with border security, fix the tax code, grow the economy, make sure we have the strongest military in the world and repeal Obamacare.”

Ward added that instead of “bickering” amongst themselves, and trying to delegitimize the president, the Republicans should stand united and do the heavy lifting voters have demanded.

Although the state representative for District 5 – that includes Mohave and La Paz counties – job is to pass legislation that is consistent with the view of her local constituents, Cobb shares some of her congressional colleague’s frustration that big ticket reforms have not been achieved in Washington D.C.

“They are not rallying together, they are rallying separately,” Cobb said. “Somehow we have to get that group together. We’re not going to get anything done if we don’t. If Trump doesn’t bring people together you’ve got to have a speaker of the house with leadership skills to help Republicans find common ground.”

Arizona Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) said the notion of a Republican Party division is fake news.

“This is not the fact,” Borrelli said. “Look at the last election and all the other statewide elections. It’s the media that drives the narrative that the Republican Party is fractured.”