Horoscope | August 21, 2017

Birthdays: Hayden Panettiere, 28; Usain Bolt, 31; Carrie-Anne Moss, 50; Kim Cattrall, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make your morning count. High energy coupled with hard work will allow you leisure time at the end of the day.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Idle time will lead to a dispute. Concentrate on what you want to achieve and use your intelligence and ingenuity to help you stay on top of whatever situation you face.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Engage in projects that will bring you closer to your partner, children and those you care about. Positive changes at home will encourage you to expand your interests and pursue professional advancement.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Find contractors or colleagues who can help you make changes at work or at home. Don’t be afraid to do things differently.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t hold back. Step up your game and play to win. You’ve got all the right moves and the discipline to finish what you start.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your imagination will lead to new endeavors. Stay focused on personal changes that will make you more appealing, enterprising or marketable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get ready to make changes to the way you deal with financial, medical or contractual matters. Look at the big picture and aim high.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do your own thing. Use your talent to create something that will make you happy or bring you pleasure.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t follow the crowd. Set your own boundaries and goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look over your personal papers or the documents of someone you are taking care of and you will discover something unusual. Follow through and find out your options.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Nurture important partnerships. The help you offer others will be reciprocated. Jump into action if you face a challenge and you will make an impression that will lead to a unique opportunity.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An honest assessment of the way you are doing things will be required if you want to make the best choices and stay on course. Not recognizing your talents and how best to use them will cost you.