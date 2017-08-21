Letter | Sales tax increase has us heading to Bullhead City

The Kingman City Council foolishly raised the sales tax rate 1 percent, making our sales tax 1.5 percent higher than the competing cities of Bullhead and Lake Havasu.

This action will probably have an negative impact on the sale of large ticket items, possibly costing the city sales tax revenue.

Several years ago I went to Phoenix to purchase a car because a local dealer refused to bring in the model and color my wife wanted. I unexpectedly saved $1,000 in the process, making the trip worthwhile.

Would a shopper drive to Bullhead City to save $600 on a $40,000 car?

I think so.

Dave DePuy