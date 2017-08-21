Letter | When transgenders try to stick their costs to the taxpayers

The military has always discriminated as to who can serve. If you have flat feet, heart defect or any other health problem they will not let you serve.

The transgender is another subject. The question is not if a transgender can perform to the the high standards. The question is will someone who has had this operation agree to not stick the taxpayer costs if there are complications.

A person who has had the operations and physically meets the standards is one thing. However, if someone joins the military with the intent to have the taxpayer pay the estimated $250,000 to $500,000 for reconstruction surgery, I say no.

The estimated costs do not include the lost productivity while they go thru hormone shots, counseling and so on.

For those who disagree with me, you are welcome to pay my portion of taxes that support this type of elected operation.

Danny Gravener

Kingman