You get what you pay for with ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson as Michael Bryce and Darius Kincaid respectively, a professional bodyguard and a hitman who have crossed paths multiple times before, but now have to rely on each other to survive waves and waves of baddies sent after them by a deposed dictator played by Gary Oldman.

The film itself feels like a throwback to ’90s buddy cop action films where two polar opposites have to work together and battle their way through a problem in true action hero style. And in that aspect, this movie works as both characters are enjoyable, entertaining and played extremely well by two very well-known and funny actors. The action, especially in the first half of the movie, is tight and very fun to watch.

There is a fair amount of gore, so for those of you with kids you may want to sit this one out.

The chemistry between Reynolds and Jackson is solid and believable. However, one of the film’s flaws is that more time is given explaining Jackson’s past and relationships whilst Reynolds is mostly relegated to just being a guy dealing with a rocky breakup with a former girlfriend. This gives the dynamic between these two characters a bit of a lopsided feel. Not only that, but the rivalry between the two main leads never really shown beyond a few quick sentences and a flashback or two.

However, the movie’s biggest flaw is that it’s incredibly predictable. I’ve said that this film feels like an action film from the ’90s, and as such you’ll quickly realize the formula that “Hitman’s Bodyguard” is using.

In addition to the predictability, the action scenes in the second half of the movie shift to include more close-quarters fights and gun battles. These are less enjoyable compared to the action set pieces in the first half of the movie, as these scenes are often poorly edited and the cinematography so shaky that it can be hard to tell what is going on.

In the end, it’s hard to recommend “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” as anything more than a matinee showing or as a rental.

There are plenty of laughs to be had between Reynolds and Jackson’s constant bickering and plenty of fun to be had watching some of the better choreographed car chases and explosions. However, a recycled plot that has very little meat on it doesn’t always give the audience enough reason to care about what’s going on, and the predictable nature of the story can leave you wanting more of a payoff than what you wind up getting.

That being said, I still enjoyed this movie and feel that if you go in knowing what kind film your about it sit through, you will have a lot of fun with it as well.

Two out of four miners