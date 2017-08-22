Friends work to improve mountain trails

The trails at Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area are slowly being improved by a group of local mountain bikers.

Thanks to the efforts of the Colorado River Area Trail Alliance and friends, CFRA trails are getting the love they need to keep hikers, bikers and horseback riders happy.

“We’re polishing the existing trails, making them easier and more fun to ride,” said Bicycle World mechanic and avid mountain biker Ed Mann.

CRATA is a non-profit mountain bike club and trail advocacy group that is a chapter of the International Mountain Biking Association and geographically represents Northwestern Arizona and the tristate Colorado River area.

Along with anywhere from five to 25 mountain bikers, Mann and a group friends have been restoring and repairing portions of the some 30-plus miles of hiking, equestrian and mountain biking trails for the last few years. For the better part of summer, they’ve been rerouting approximately one-mile of the Monolith Garden trail in preparation for this year’s Rattler Race Oct. 21.

Established in the mid-1990s as a joint venture between the City of Kingman and Bureau of Land Management, CFRA is a mixture of 11,300 acres of Federal, state, county, city and privately owned lands. No one could predict how many bikers, hikers, runners and the occasional bovine would traverse the area nearly a quarter-century ago. As more trails were built in the early 2000s, word got out and more people started enjoying the trails.

“It’s away from the highway and technology,” Mann said “It’s the wild west out here. Like a Louis L’Amour novel.”

For years, Bicycle World Owner Jim Kloepfer and a group of older riders maintained the trails. As some of those riders passed away or suffered from physical limitations, Mann and his younger crew have slowly taken over.

“They passed this down to me,” Mann said. “I wanted to further what they started.”

CRATA riders took trail building classes through IMBA and got the ball rolling.

“That set it off,” Mann said. “We started building together once we knew what we were doing.”

Thousands of people from all over the world visit CFRA each year. A shift in age demographics and the explosion of the internet, especially social media, helped fuel international interest in the trail system.

“The popularity snowballed,” Mann said. “I’ve heard people refer to the area as a ‘mini-Monument Valley.’”

A more welcoming perception of mountain bikers also helped. Mann said that for years, hikers and equestrians thought of the cyclists as a sort of reckless mutt to the trail system. Over the last few years they’ve ‘made amends’ and recognize the hiker, horses, cyclists tier of respect for which the trail system was initially designed for. A new generation of mountain bikers is here.

“We’ve been noticing more bike racks on cars and bikes in the beds of trucks,” Mann said.

It took a few years to really get a solid trail maintenance effort going. Mann and Kloepfer said there was initially resistance from the BLM.

“Once they found out the trails attracted cyclists and could bring in money, they eased off,” Kloepfer said.

BLM has since become an important partner in maintaining the trails along with funding signage and parking lot maintenance. CRATA was formed as a grassroots movement to assist with trail up-keep and give local mountain bikers a public platform.

“Having a collective voice makes us more powerful than the individual,” said Mann. “It’s snowballed into a bigger movement.”

On Saturday, CRATA riders trekked out on bike about two miles on the Monolith Gardens trail with an assortment of tools and a cooler of full of water, Gatorade and beer to begin chiseling away at the rocky hillside where the reroute is being built.



They lucked out. Temperatures stayed in the 90s. A month ago they were picking and shoveling in 100-plus degrees. Some of the men were shifting boulders of basalt that saturate the ground. They were filling the cracks with tuff, a brittle rock made from volcanic ash (think of the original series Star Trek episode “By Any Other Name” where the crew gets turned into small, crushable blocks. Tuff looks like those blocks).

Before the reroute, parts of the trail had been reduced to narrow, washed out ditches – not a fun obstacle for riders who often get stuck or don’t see them in time and crash.

“I’ve been riding for four or five years,” said cyclist and trail volunteer Katz Tsubai. “This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

CRATA board chairman Ryan Ackerman joked about bringing local crossfitters out on the trails to lift the boulders.

“I’ve got a work out for ya’,” he said.

The new trail has taken about eight weekends to build and will continue up until the Rattler Race. CRATA is also hoping to develop trails near White Cliffs and will begin working with city council to make that happen.

CRATA is an all-volunteer effort. One member is a fabricator and has built collapsible tools that fit into to a bag for easy transport. Local businesses have donated water, work gloves and the occasional growler of beer. They could always use more help, especially sponsors, for the Rattler Race.

“It’s still a fledgling organization,” Mann said.

CRATA is always looking to expand CHRA’s capabilities. A disc-golf course was just one idea.

“We’re trying to keep it maintained for everyone,” said cyclist Joe Pfyffer. “We’re learning more every year.”

CRATA has their work cut out for them, but they enjoy what they do. The bikers take test rides before calling it a day and will test the entire Rattler Race route to make sure it will be an enjoyable experience.

“We’re not going to get anything nice unless we take care of it ourselves,” Mann said.

“And we get to enjoy the fruits of our labor,” Pfyffer added.

Check out the CRATA Facebook page for more information or to volunteer, sponsor. Email them at crata.az@gmail.com.