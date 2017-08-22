GEO Group invests in Kingman’s youth

KINGMAN – Since GEO Group, the operator of the Arizona State Prison Complex, entered the Kingman community, they have invested in the organizations that make the community stronger.

Warden Jeff Wrigley presented Boys & Girls Club of Kingman with a $10,000 investment toward providing a fun, positive and safe place for Kingman youth.

GEO Group is committed to impacting the lives of youth to empower them to become productive, responsible and caring citizens.

This is GEO Group’s second year as an Impact Futures partner and they are impressed with the growth the club has had over the past year. The club’s membership will exceed 400 youth and programming now includes Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Another way the club is addressing need is through their meal program. The club began serving a meal and snack each day to all members.

Bill Ward, CEO for the Boys & Girls Club, stated that through their Impact Futures corporate partnerships they have been able to address the demand for more services and begin creating a plan for expansion that includes a teen center by 2020.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Club of Kingman, visit www.bgckingman.org. For more information on The GEO Group, visit www.geogroup.com.