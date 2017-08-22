Horoscope | August 22, 2017

Birthdays: James Corden, 39; Kristen Wiig, 44; Ty Burrell, 50; Valerie Harper, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make your input count. You can get ahead if you show dedication and are willing to go the extra mile.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Gather information that will help you better relate to your peers or colleagues. Greater involvement in activities that require teamwork will give you a sense of unity and belonging.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Hard work, taking action and following through with your promises and plans will help you avoid criticism and complaints. Pick and choose who you help carefully.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A day trip or spending time with someone you look up to or can learn from is encouraged. Handle important partnerships with diplomacy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your thoughts clear and be precise when dealing with others. There is no room for misunderstandings that leave you vulnerable.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your feelings and find out where you stand. Don’t feel like you have to do what others want you to do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Protect your personal secrets, passwords and feelings. Don’t be fooled by fast talk.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your perspective and insight will be accurate, so don’t let someone lead you astray using fast talk or a pushy attitude. Keep doing things your way and you will stand out for your effort, creativity and reliability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will flare up if you let someone manipulate you. Less talk and more action will make others be reluctant to get in your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be selective when dealing with relationships, information or physical concerns. Making the best choice for you or someone you love will be difficult due to changing circumstances.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you feel you need a change, make it happen. Put in the time and effort required to gather information and crunch numbers.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A partnership will be on shaky ground if one or both of you refuse to recognize the problems that exist. Be willing to compromise and be open to discussions.