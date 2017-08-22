I’ve ended up where I needed to be

The disco ball was shining and the music was groovin’ as nearly 140 revelers dressed in full-70s party garb hit the dance floor for Disco Night. DJ Charlie Covault played mostly disco music but threw in a bit of 70s rock and R&B

“We just wanted to do something fun for the community,” said Linda Owens, Beale Celebrations Manager. “Everybody dressed up and everybody had a good time.”

Roughly a quarter of bar sales went to Route 66 Rotary Satellite Club of Kingman, which helps with community reading programs.



Partiers took a break from dancing to play games, munch on snacks and win prizes such as disco balls and lava lamps. Owens said another big dance event is in the works and scheduled for October. (AARON RICCA/Miner)