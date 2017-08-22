Library funding actions tabled until October

KINGMAN – After a dozen citizens pleaded for Mohave County supervisors to save their libraries, the board voted 4-0 Monday to table any action regarding future funding of Mohave County library services and locations until October.

Supervisor Hildy Angius, who ran the two-hour meeting with Chairman Gary Watson and Supervisor Buster Johnson on the phone, said she felt the board needs to wait for the appointment of a District 5 Supervisor to replace Steve Moss before taking a final vote, especially since several libraries under consideration for closure are in that district.

Cutting library services was discussed during the Aug. 7 hearing for the final budget, and Johnson said it’s obvious the county is having trouble finding the money for some services.

The county has “duplication” in outlying areas that are served by both site-built libraries and bookmobiles, Johnson said.

Watson agreed that the board needs to look at the library district for savings, but stopped short of advocating for closing any libraries.

One of the targeted library locations is Fort Mohave, which is less than 10 miles from the library in Bullhead City. However, it’s by far the most used library outside of the three cities with 29,262 circulation, 18,773 gate count, 5,333 computer users and 15,609 Wi-Fi users.

Library District Director Kathy Pennell said the library is in the same complex as the school, which has no library, but 70 percent of the services are for adults. The biggest problem is traffic when kids are getting out of school, she said.

Supervisor Jean Bishop said she’s a big supporter of libraries, but they’re changing and taking on more of a role as a community center.

“I don’t know if that’s bad or good,” she said, “but we have Dolan Springs and Meadview that are quite a distance from each other. I would not support closing them down.”

Those were encouraging words for Virginia Johnson of Dolan Springs, who said a lot of residents of the rural town don’t have transportation to drive to Kingman and don’t have internet.

“That library is not a want. It’s a need,” she said.

A resident of Meadview said 80 percent of the kids there are home-schooled, and the library is essential to their education. High school kids are parked in front of the library when it’s closed studying by Wi-Fi.

“Just the very fact that these people came from all over the county to plead with you not to cut the library tells you something,” said Sharon Weber of Kingman.

The library is a key factor in supporting public education, and it can be a major hardship for some citizens from outlying areas to come into one of the three cities to use the library, Weber added.

Johnson said the county is faced with a lot of debt, and there’s only so much tax that a property owner can bear. Taxes were increased for the library district, but not the Sheriff’s Department, he noted.

Decisions have to be made based on finances, not “heartfelt” emotions, he said.

Bishop made a motion to postpone the library decision until the first Board of Supervisors meeting in October. The District 5 supervisor will be selected Sept. 5 and should be in the seated on the board by then.