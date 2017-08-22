NACFD receives over $200,000 from U.S. Fire Administration grant

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District has received a grant of $228,772 from the United States Fire Administration to buy a new water tender truck, Fire Chief Wayne Eder said Friday.

The new truck will replace a 1980 Mack water tender and is expected to be in service by July next year, Eder said.

The grant from the fire administration’s firefighter assistance program is similar to the $205,000 received by the former Truxton Fire Department to buy a water tender in 2007. Truxton is now part of NACFD.

Battalion Chief Tim King wrote the application for the grant and was recognized for his efforts at Thursday’s board meeting. It was King’s first vehicle grant award, and the board noted the difficulty in receiving such grants.

The grant will cover all required equipment specified by the National Fire Protection Association including hose, ladders, nozzles, fittings, portable tank and firefighting tools.

The truck will be a commercial 2017-2018 truck chassis with a 3,000-galllon water tank and fire pump capability of 1,000 gallons a minute.

Once in service, the truck will be assigned to Fire Station No. 32 at Able Drive and Northern Avenue.