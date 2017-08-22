Rainy skies block out the eclipse

KINGMAN – Local optometrists were spared the pleasure of diagnosing at least a few expected seared retinas after yesterday’s bum of an eclipse.

The first total eclipse visible in the United States since 1979, and a partial eclipse for Northern Arizona, was obscured by clouds over Kingman. The celestial event peaked at 69 percent at about 10:30 a.m., just as thunderclouds dropped pockets of rain and illuminated the skies with lighting.

Schools throughout Kingman had viewing events planned, but were scrapped due to the weather.

“We went outside, saw a sliver of the moon in front of the sun, and then the clouds moved in,” said Kingman Academy High School science teacher Celeste Lucier.

Shortly before the peak, children at Manzanita Elementary School roamed the halls with their special eclipse-viewing glasses and headed outside hoping to catch a glimpse.

John Brumfield’s fourth grade class squinted into the sky through their glasses, but saw complete darkness. Principal Scott Taylor joked that they looked like soldiers watching Cold War-era above-ground atom bomb tests.

Meanwhile at the Mohave County Library, more disappointed spectators gathered outside to hopefully see just a sliver of sunlight. Youth Services Librarian Ben Brown was standing under the entrance with a handful of some of the 800 eclipse viewing glasses he had passed out to local schools and residents. He and the others just shrugged away their disappointment.



“I have relatives in Casper (Wyoming), Denver and Tennessee watching this,” said Pat Dwyer of Kingman, who witnessed the 1979 total eclipse. “They all sent pictures with sunshine and I sent them pictures with clouds.”

Cable news and the internet provided plenty of opportunities to view the phenomenon, but it wasn’t the same.

The next total eclipse viewable in the U.S. will be April 8, 2024.