Retreat Center set to open in fall

WILLIAMS – Get your bliss on Route 66 when the International Kadampa Retreat Center opens in the fall with a 73-room hotel and 20-acre guest ranch.

The new retreat center on the Route 66 portion of Interstate 40 offers an idyllic setting at the edge of the Kaibab National Forest with mountain views and abundant evergreens.

Renovation includes transforming a former ballroom into a spacious meditation room with floor cushions and comfortable chairs.

“Everyone will be welcome to enjoy a peaceful atmosphere away from the distractions of everyday life, surrounded by an environment of incredible natural beauty,” retreat spokeswoman Michelle Gauthier said.

Whether looking for a day visit, an introduction to Buddhist meditation, or an in-depth course or retreat, guests at Kadampa Retreat will find an enjoyable and meaningful experience.

Gensla Kelsang Jampa, Buddhist monk and resident teacher at the retreat center, is known for his clear and inspiring teachings, as well as his ability to touch people with sincerity and kindness, Gauthier said.

An open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 with a video presentation, tour of the meditation room and guided meditation.

For more on the retreat center, go to www.kadamparetreatgrandcanyon.org.