Trying to keep hot-rodding alive

KINGMAN – Kenny Earls remembers his hot-rodding teenage days when a neighbor took him under his wing and showed him every trade necessary to build a screaming machine.

The owner of Earls Hot Rod Shop in Golden Valley is returning the deed, taking high school students around to various automotive shops to get a taste of something they might like to do for a living.

He wants to keep hot-rodding alive.

“Learn every trade as you grow up in case the bottom falls out, you’ve got something else to carry you,” Earls said Wednesday as his group of five kids visited the Maaco paint and body repair shop at 4000 N. Arizona St. “I want to take what I’ve learned and pass it on. One day I’m not going to be here. The kids are the future.”

Maaco painter Jason Eagar covered everything from preparing the car for painting to mixing the paints and covering one color with another in the two-hour lesson.

“I’m really glad that I can be a part of Kenny Earls Hot Rod Shop youth program” said Ryan, who’s working on a 1958 Ford truck that he’s hoping to complete by the time he can drive. “I have learned many things about classic cars, including changing brakes, installing spark plugs and putting on and changing tires.”

Earls said kids today need to learn how to use their thumbs for something besides texting. Thumbs come in handy for changing tires when they’re stranded with a flat, for example.

He talked to other local automotive businesses about the youth program in hopes it would spark a fire in the kids.

“To love cars, want to drive them and take care of them,” Earls said. “This is a great opportunity for our youth to look at these different aspects as a possible trade or career.”

He heard teens say there’s nothing to do in Kingman, so he started the hot-rod program.

They’re learning work ethic, attitude, behavior, respect, communication, public interaction and honesty. By taking them on field trips to other businesses, Earls’ program will familiarize them with places for possible future employment.

“Kingman is all about old cars and hot rods,” the shop owner said. “We hope to pass the Saturday night cruising and going out for ice cream on to these young people. It’s a way of life for some of us. If we can inspire these kids to love old cars, and know what makes them run, we stand a chance of keeping these kids busy and out of trouble.”

Plus, it’s nice to know the kids would be able to change a tire on the side of the road, how to deal with a carburetor that’s gummed up or stuck, how to fix a dent or scratch on the car.

“These things just aren’t taught in school anymore,” Earls said. “It takes a village to raise children. We have decided to band together and educate these youth. It is important for today’s youth to be educated and self-sufficient young adults.”

The young hot-rodders were invited by Ron Lahr of Kentucky to participate in the Rat City Ruckus in Las Vegas in March, where they will compete against adults in building a rat rod.