Woman tries to take deputy’s service weapon

KINGMAN – A Kingman woman wound up in jail after allegedly trying to grab a deputy’s gun Sunday night.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tammy Sue Estes, 52, for aggravated assault – control over officers firearm, resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Hearne Avenue and contacted Estes, the driver. A consent search of the vehicle reportedly revealed a glass pipe with residue located inside a purse.

Estes ran from the deputy as he reached for her arm but he quickly caught her.



Estes allegedly attempted to grab the deputy’s service revolver on his hip, but was restrained and taken into custody.

Deputies reportedly found a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance inside her purse. Estes was booked into the Mohave County jail without further incident. The vehicle was towed from the scene.