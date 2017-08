Addie Burdett, right, receives birthday gifts from her friends at Our Lady of the Desert Roman Catholic Church in Dolan Springs during a 100th birthday bash Saturday at the church. Burdett was born Aug. 21, 1917, near Butte, Montana, and has lived in Dolan Springs since 1978. She helped found Our Lady of the Desert Church about 20 years ago and worked on the roof herself. “I was much younger back then,” she said.