Horoscope | August 23, 2017

Birthdays: Jeremy Lin, 29; Kobe Bryant, 39; Scott Caan, 41; Shelley Long, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Engage in the projects, activities or events that will help you make good connections and allow you to display your talent, insight and ability to be a leader.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Personal changes can be made that will upgrade your appearance or keep you on top of the latest trend. Improve your workspace at home so that you feel more inclined to achieve your goals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Money matters should be handled with a clear head. If you mix emotions with financial business, a loss is likely.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Alterations to where, how or who you live with will turn out well. Discuss your ideas, plans and intentions with someone who can make a difference in your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your plans a secret until you have everything in place, and you will avoid someone trying to manipulate the outcome. An energetic approach to an educational pursuit or the changes you want to make at home will pay off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Express your feelings honestly regarding a joint venture. Carrying someone else’s burden should be avoided.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep the peace at home and at work. It’s in your best interest to tend to your responsibilities quietly to avoid being pressured or criticized by others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your ideas with someone special. Use your energy to get the legwork done so that you can move forward with your plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen carefully, but don’t take what you are being told at face value. Consider the motive behind the information and you will recognize what’s expected of you and how best to handle the situation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may want to make an impression, but pretending to be what you aren’t or promising more than you are capable of giving will leave you in a vulnerable position.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A competitive situation should be handled with class. Take the high road and be gracious and humble.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t allow anyone to put restrictions on you. Added responsibilities will be dropped in your lap if you are too accommodating.